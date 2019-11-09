Iran's ambassador : 3,000 Iranian, Spanish firms jointly cooperate

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, he said Iran-Spain ties dated back to 400 years ago when the Philip III of Spain, the then king of the country, and Iran's King Abbas I exchanged first ambassador between the two countries.

Describing US sanctions as a major hurdle in the way of the two countries' financial exchanges, he said Iran's Embassy has taken steps to ease transactions, as it takes part in all the country's trade exhibitions, tenders and auctions.

Meanwhile, the Embassy supports several Iranian-Spanish companies in Madrid and Barcelona which are engaged in mutual business cooperation in various fields, he said.

Since there was no conflict between Iran and Spain, there was no problem in bilateral relations.

Even in post-revolutionary era, they have had good relations, too. Currently, there is no obstacle in the way of political ties, Qashqavi said.

The Spaniards are also interested to hold consultations with Iran over development in West Asia and the Middle East, he said, noting that they have common views in the international circles.

Before JCPOA, the two countries trade stood at 500 million euros, but the figure hit 2.6 billion euros after the landmark deal was clinched between Iran and six world powers, Iran's envoy said.

However, he said, unfortunately, following Donald Trump's exit from JCPOA, a sharp decline occurred in economic exchanges, which currently does not exceed Euro 104 million.

Asked about Spain's stance on JCPOA and US exit from it, he said that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Foreign Minister Josep Borrell always believed that Trump's move to leave the deal was not correct, as they still continue to support JCPOA.

Asked if the Spanish side has taken steps to cushion the impact of harsh US measures and easing trade with Iran, he answered positively, saying that private companies and even state run organizations are interested to do so but they fear US sanctions.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish