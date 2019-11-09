Iran, Russia review latest regional developments  

The meeting was held at the request of Bogdanov behind the closed doors, they exchanged views on regional developments including the situation in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen as well as Hormuz Peace Initiative and Russia's plan for safeguarding collective security in the Persian Gulf.

Both sides also stressed the need for continued consultations between the two countries during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Araqchi shared views on nuclear deal with the Russian senior nuclear negotiator Sergey Ryabkov on the sidelines of the Conference on NPT, Disarmament and Nuclear Energy in Moscow today.

Ryabkov said that today's talks are very important and Russia is willing to continue dialogue with the Iranians.

At the end of the meeting, Araghchi told IRNA that he held good talks on JCPOA with his Russian counterpart, noting that he is slated to discuss bilateral relations and major issues in Central Asia and situation in Afghanistan with Igor Margolov, another Russian deputy foreign minister.

Rybako also said after the meeting that Iran does not intend to take steps in line with escalating tensions around JCPOA.

Araghchi is currently in Moscow to deliver a speech in the Conference on NPT, Disarmament and Nuclear Energy which opened on Friday and will continue until Sunday.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish