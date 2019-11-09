24th ECO Summit kicks off in Turkey with Iran's participation

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

The ECO is an ad hoc organization under the United Nations Charter. The objective is to establish a single market for goods and services, much like the European Union. The ECO's secretariat and cultural department are located in Iran, its economic bureau is in Turkey and its scientific bureau is situated in Pakistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Antalya on the sidelines of the 24th Economic Countries Organization (ECO).

The meeting took place before inauguration of the ECO Economic Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and regional developments and cooperation within ECO.

Zarif thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his enlightening remarks on the developments in Iraq.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish