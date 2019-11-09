AEOI spox: Iran's 4th JCPOA step taken in one day

Talking to reporters here on Saturday after a tour of Fordow nuclear enrichment facility unit which is located 20 miles (32 km) northeast of the Iranian city of Qom, he explained that upon the order of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the AEOI started injecting gas into 1044 centrifuges in Fordow.

The machines are now active and have already yielded product, he said, adding that samples have been taken from the products and the AEOI has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to dispatch experts to examine them.

He further said that the IAEA experts are expected to arrive in Iran on Sunday to carry out verification tests on the samples.

Kamalvandi pointed out that four steps have been taken towards the JCPOA commitment reduction since May 8, 2019 though the other parties of the nuclear deal had still time to meet the one-year deadline set by Iran to comply with their commitments.

The first step was to reduce Iran's commitments about its SPV uranium reserves while the second step was to pass the 3.67 degree enrichment limit, Kamalvandi said.

Stressing that all steps have been taken upon the orders by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, the official noted that Iran has made it clear that it would go back to previous status or to the reactor of Arak enrichment plant if Iran sees the other JCPOA signatories come to terms with their commitments.

According to spokesman, Iran decided to neglect 32-43 articles of the deal which focuses on research and development issues when it saw other parties defy their commitments and then tried to develop advanced machines and start using nuclear junks.

Noting that Iranian experts were presently working on 15 centrifuges, he pointed out the 4th step was taken November 6, 2019 in less than one day after they received orders from President Rouhani.

Expressing happiness over Iran's present position in world in terms of nuclear technology skills, the AEOI spokesman said that AEOI is going to start concrete-pouring operations in Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant-2 which will take at least two years to complete.

He said the operation conveys the important message to the world that despite all US pressures and sanctions, Iran is able to carry out many successful projects so far and is even planning to start building a third nuclear plant.

As for certain case happened in the past days about an IAEA inspector, he said that Iran had to cancel her entry license and not let her into Natanz because alarms installed in the factory warned about certain material she was carrying. The case was reported to the IAEA by Iran's representative Kazem Gharibabadi and that all countries, except for the US and the Zionist regime, were convinced by the documents and the video clips Iran offered for clarity.

