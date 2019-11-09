Nov 9, 2019, 1:03 PM
Zarif, Cavusoglu meet on ECO meeting

Tehran, Nov 9, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Antalya on the sidelines of the 24th Economic Countries Organization (ECO).

The meeting took place before inauguration of the ECO Economic Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and regional developments and cooperation within ECO.

Zarif thanked Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan for his enlightening remarks on the developments in Iraq.

In response to a question about recent developments in Iraq, Erdogan pointed out that the aim was to disrupt law and order in the Muslim states and drive them to rivalry and deadly conflict.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional economic organization comprising 10 countries which was established by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey in 1964.

