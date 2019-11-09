Army official cautions enemies against posing threats to Iran

The enemies have already taken some measures in East and West, but they do not dare to do even the least against the Iranian interests, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said.

Although they have taken the states in the Persian Gulf region to their hands, they (enemies) are unable to do anything against Iran, Sayyari noted.

About the US officials who recently renewed their threat of taking possible military action against Iran, Sayyari said the great Iranian nation is well aware of their weaknesses, so anyone who violates "our borders", her fate will be determined by Iran.

Iranian armed forces are recognized as powerful in both world and region, so they are well-prepared to strongly respond to any threat, the military official stressed.

He said that Iranian popular resistance to the the US hegemonic policies has led the US to desperation in the region.

