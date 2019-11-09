Iranian, Russian deputy foreign ministers review latest regional developments

The talks were held ranging from he Middle East and Persian Gulf issues, the situation of Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen and Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiative presented by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the 74th UN General Assembly in New York last September.

Araghchi is in Russia to attend the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (the 2019 MNC) on November 7-9.

The two foreign ministers called for continuation of negotiations about the regional questions.

In Moscow, Araghchi is to address a meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to be taken part by the signatory states of the deal excluding the United States which withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA in May 2018.

