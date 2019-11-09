Iran says human rights not a Western product

Mohammad Javad Larijani made the remarks at the 34th Session of Universal Periodic Review of the human rights records underway in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday.

Elaborating on the international campaign against terrorism as the major battlefield to save human rights, Larijani highlighted Iran's contribution to fight the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) during which about 1,200 senior military officers were martyred in Iraq and Syria where they were providing military advisory to fight terrorism at the request of their respective governments.

Larijani also talked about democracy in Iran saying that democracy is a major achievement for Iranian society.

Iran enjoys democracy over the past 40 years, Larijani noted.

Averagely, Iran holds an election a year, so it would be unfair to pick an unjust stance on Iran only based on a report, he added.

He pointed to the majority support extended for Iran by the participating delegates in the UN session, saying that such support is a good asset for Iran to uphold human rights.

Further, he criticized certain European countries for their stance, stressing that Iran has no hostility to the United Nations Special Rapporteur Asma Jahangir but her appointment is inexcusable as she is not loyal to her obligation and broadcasts propaganda against Iran.

Larijani censured the rapporteur for her reports drafted by terrorist Mujahedeen-e Khalq Organization's (MKO).

"We're victim of terrorism," Larijani said, adding that the MKO members have carried out assassinations against Iranians and the documents of their terrors are presented to the international bodies.

"Iran sees terrorism as the biggest threat to the human rights."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani criticized the s-called advocates of human rights for keeping silent toward killing of women and children in Iraq, Syria and Yemen in disproportionate bombardments in the course of aggression perpetrated by foreign governments in total disregard of the Geneva Conventions requiring to save civilians in the armed conflicts.

The 34th Session of Universal Periodic Review started work on November 4 and will end on November 15.

