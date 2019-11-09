Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 9

** IRAN NEWS

- No compromise on security of nuclear facilities

- How Iran can deny infamy of JCPOA

- Tehran condemns US sanctions as breach of UN Charter

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran’s nuclear commitment cuts ‘wake-up call’ for Europe: Envoy

- Iran Air to resume flights to Rome after ban on Mahan Air

- Iran downs ‘intruding foreign’ drone over Persian Gulf coast

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran brings Fordow back online

- Fresh clashes erupt in Iraq, Ayatollah Sistani calls for calm

- Iran to take on Iraq in Jordan as neutral venue for 2022 World Cup

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Uranium enrichment capacity approaching pre-JCPOA level

- Tehran construction permits up 17 percent

- 28% increase in goods transport from Astara

