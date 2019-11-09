Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 9

** IRAN NEWS
- No compromise on security of nuclear facilities
- How Iran can deny infamy of JCPOA
- Tehran condemns US sanctions as breach of UN Charter
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran’s nuclear commitment cuts ‘wake-up call’ for Europe: Envoy
- Iran Air to resume flights to Rome after ban on Mahan Air
- Iran downs ‘intruding foreign’ drone over Persian Gulf coast
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran brings Fordow back online
- Fresh clashes erupt in Iraq, Ayatollah Sistani calls for calm
- Iran to take on Iraq in Jordan as neutral venue for 2022 World Cup
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Uranium enrichment capacity approaching pre-JCPOA level
- Tehran construction permits up 17 percent
- 28% increase in goods transport from Astara
