Bosnia expresses support for promoting relations with Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Sarajevo Mahmoud Heidari, Jafarovic stressed the deep friendship between Iranian and Bosnian nations.

He also extended support for the efforts made in line with developing relations.

Meanwhile, Heidari elaborated on Iran’s regional initiatives for reinforcing peace and stability in the Persian Gulf.

He noted that Iran has taken four steps for reducing its nuclear related commitments which will be reversible if the other parties are committed.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message referred to Iran's 4th step of reducing the JCPOA commitments, and said gas injection to 1044 centrifuges will start and it was started on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the US policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation," he added.

In line with the order issued by President Rouhani and Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) UF6 cylinder was installed in Fordow under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

Under an international nuclear deal in 2015, which put an end to the Iranian controversial nuclear issue, Iran agreed to reduce the purity of its enriched uranium to 3 percent.

Following the withdrawal of Washington from the Iranian nuclear deal in May last year, Tehran has declared that it would reconsider its approach to the deal, if other signatories fail to guarantee Iran's benefits from the accord.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish