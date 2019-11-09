IRGC comes to aid of quake-hit people in East Azarbaijan

Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif said on Friday that following the establishment of a headquarter in the quake-hit area for organizing and accelerating relief operations to those affected, IRGC chief ordered the commanders of Ground Force and Khatam ul-Anbia Headquarters, as well as deputy commander of the IRGC Logistics to send necessary facilities to meet their needs urgently.

Martyr Bakeri Headquarters will be alongside the quake-hit people until the situation in the areas would be restored to normal and it provide them with necessary facilities, he said.

A 5.9 earthquake on Richter scale which shook the city of Tark in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan in the early hours of Friday claimed the lives of five people.

The quake was also easily felt in other parts of the northwest Iran including West Azarbaijan,Gilan, Zanjan and Ardabil provinces.

