East Azarbaijan quake leaves five dead, 529 wounded

He told IRNA on Friday that the quake killed five and injured 238 in Myaneh, 261 in Sarab and 30 in Hashtroud.

All the hospitals across the province are on alert to help those affected, as all physicians, nurses and emergency forces are providing services, he said.

A 5.9 earthquake on Richter scale which shook the city of Tark in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan in the early hours of Friday claimed the lives of five people.

The quake was also easily felt in other parts of the northwestern Iran, including West Azarbaijan,Gilan, Zanjan and Ardabil provinces.

