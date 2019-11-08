Iran: Way of talks on maintaining JCPOA open

Upon arrival in Turkey late on Friday, he added that Iran took fourth step to reduce its commitments, as it had earlier announced that if the other parties' measures do not yield results, it would have taken next steps in line with reducing commitments.

Zarif who is currently in Turkey to attend the 24th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization’s (ECO) Foreign Ministers in Antalya of Turkey added that President Hassan Rouhani officially declared Iran's move to scale down commitments in response to violations of the deal by the US and EU and noted that Iran will remain open for talks.

"We started talks from the first day and did not say no to the talks," he said.

"We will hold talks with the parties willing to help preserve the JCPOA," Zarif reiterated.

He further noted that he will hold talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the 24th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization’s (ECO) Foreign Ministers slated to open on Saturday.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional economic organization comprising 10 countries and it was established by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey in 1964.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish