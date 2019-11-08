Tehran mayor, UNDP resident representative in Iran discuss key issues

Touching on major challenges faced by the capital, Hanachi said that Tehran, like many other metropolises in the world, suffers from the traffic congestion and consequently air pollution.

There are some 4.5 million cars in Tehran and 40 percent of air pollution in Tehran is made by the single-occupancy private vehicles and 10 percent by the motorcycles which in addition to air pollution create noise pollution.

According to Hanachi, 80 percent of Tehran's air pollution pertains to fossil fuels used by the automobiles and the other pollutants.

Municipality has undertaken programs, including electrifying motorcycles and promoting use of clean transportation systems such as bicycle and developing infrastructure of transportation fleet, the mayor said.

The other major challenge faced by Tehran is the amount of wastes produced by the families, Hanachi said, noting that as much as 6,500 tons of trashes are produced each day in Tehran.

Unfortunately, that's for over 50 years that most part of the wastes are buried, but this is an inefficient and destructive method, Hanachi said, noting that only a small section of the trashes are recycled or turned into energy.

The metropolis produces an unbelievable 45,000 tons of construction waste and debris every day, parts of which are transported out of the city and parts are recycled, he said.

Providas, for his part, described Tehran Golden Adobe Global Award as a rare event across the world, saying, "Holding the event is admirable and I appreciate Tehran urban management for that."

"I have started my work in Tehran since six months ago and I found it a beautiful, secure, clean and a green city enjoying a better situation than the other cities I saw," he said.

Providas also hailed the campaign of "Tuesdays without automobiles" as a valuable move in Tehran and called for supporting it.

