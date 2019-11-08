Vaezi: Calmness, stability returns to Iran

Speaking to IRNA and IRIB, Vaezi said despite enemies’ conspiracies and animosity, stability in the country is not comparable with the past.

He added that economic sanctions have brought about problems for people but the situation has been improved by reinforcing domestic capacities and stable conditions have been created despite measures taken by the US and some Persian Gulf states.

Earlier, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdol Naser Hemmati said thanks to Iran’s potentials, facilities and foreign exchange reserves, relative stability will continue in Forex market.

In his message which was released in Instagram, Hemmati said due to CBI's currency policies, role of non-oil exporters and the central bank management for controlling the Forex market, we will observe facilitating imports demands and making the Forex rate more logical.

I have repeatedly emphasized that in sanction era, some political factors also have minor impact on currency fluctuations, and the seemingly positive and negative news can partly affect the currency market, he noted

He noted the fact that whatever he said about reinforcing the national currency does not deny the impact of cruel sanctions on the value of the national currency, the level of prices and the vulnerable people.

