Envoy: UNIDO documents to oppose sanctions, unilateral coercive acts

Kazem Gharib Abadi who headed the Iranian delegation to UNIDO General Conference in Abu Dhabi said one of the important issues with regard to the recent conference was adding items like opposition against sanctions and unilateral measures in UNIDO documents.

Although UNIDO's most important mission is industrial development in developing countries, but due to the resistance of Western countries, the challenges facing developing countries, particularly the imposition of unilateral sanctions and coercive measures against more than 25 member states, have not been addressed.

During the UNIDO General Conference preparatory meetings in Vienna, the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the support of several other countries, emphasized the necessity of bringing items like avoiding sanctions in the final document of the conference.

The clause declares that member-states are seriously urged to avoid imposing any unilateral economic, financial and trade measures which are not compatible with international regulations and UN Charter and will prevent having access to economic and social development.

The 18th session of the General Conference of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) opened in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 3-7, 2019.

The General Conference is UNIDO’s supreme policy making organ where all member-states meet once every two years. It determines the guiding principles and policies of the Organization, and approves the budget and working programme of the UNIDO. Every four years, the GC appoints the Director-General.

Since becoming a specialized agency, the UNIDO General Conference was hosted away from its Vienna Headquarters only three times: in Bangkok, Thailand (1987); in Yaoundé, Cameroon (1993); in Lima, Peru (2013); and now in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (2019). The General Conference will be preceded by UNIDO’s Least Developed Countries (LDCs) Ministerial Conference, which will also be hosted in Abu Dhabi.

