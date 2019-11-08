UK sympathizes with victims of Iran’s quake

In its Twitter message, UK diplomatic mission offered its regret over the deadly accident and sympathized with victims of the sad occasion.

A 5.9 earthquake on the Richter scale which shook the city of Tark in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan in the early hours of Friday claimed the lives of five people.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers, according to Tehran University Seismological Center.

Based on the reports by the provincial emergency department, four crisis management and expert teams have been dispatched to various parts of the province namely Sarab, Bostanabad and Miyaneh.

