Armenia says ready to aid Iran’s quake relief operations

Speaking in a phone conversation with Iran's diplomatic mission in Yerevan, Tsolakyan sympathized with the Iranian government and people and wished immediate recovery for those who were injured.

Reminding both countries cooperation in critical situation and in natural disasters, he expressed readiness for rendering any kind of help.

Meanwhile, deputy ambassador of Iran to Armenia Motaqi presented a report of the latest information with regard to the earthquake.

A 5.9 earthquake on Richter scale which shook the city of Tark in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan in the early hours of Friday claimed the lives of five people.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers, according to Tehran University Seismological Center.

Based on the reports by the provincial emergency department, four crisis management and expert teams have been dispatched to various parts of the province namely Sarab, Bostanabad and Miyaneh.

