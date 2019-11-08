Ryabkov: Russia supports Iran’s HOPE initiative

Addressing a press conference held on the sidelines of the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference titled Nuclear Energy, Disarmament and Nonproliferation, Ryabkov said Iran’s plan includes all regional states and Russia will also be in contact with officials of regional countries for implementing its security plan in the Persian Gulf.

In line with reducing tensions in the Persian Gulf, Russia has recently presented the group security plan aiming to create a security organization in the region with participation of neighbors and under the supervision of the UNSC permanent members.

The plan is mainly aimed at withdrawing trans-regional forces from the Persian Gulf.

Russians’ plan is similar to what Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has proposed since it also focuses on non-interference of trans-regional states in Persian Gulf issues.

Earlier, Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said at his weekly press conference that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been looking for peace and stability in the region and for the same reason President Rouhani has sent two letters to the leaders of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Rabiei said that multilateral relations can be created in the region. Iran has a lot of economic and customs interactions with the countries in the region, and the pressures from the US should not drive apart the neighbors sharing common cultural and religious bonds.

Iran has repeatedly announced that the region needs collective cooperation for peace, he added.

Rabiei noted that trans-regional powers, such as the US follow their own interests in the region and they will leave the region if their interests are not met.

They even did not show mercy to the Kurds. When they had no interests, they abandoned them and left them alone against their enemy.

