Araghchi: National interests not JCPOA, Iran's highest priority

Araghchi told reporters on the sideline of the 5th Conference on Nonproliferation at the Lotte Hotel in Moscow that no country doubted Iran's good faith in preserving the nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He stated that the same way everybody was sure that Iran will continue to reduce its obligations if it was unable to enjoy the benefits of the JCPOA.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister went on to say that preserving the interests of the Islamic Republic is more important than maintaining an agreement, made the remark that Iran on the one hand has indicated its determination to meet its commitments in the JCPOA AND and the other to reduce obligations if other countries fail to deliver on their commitments.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran has given diplomacy enough opportunity and will move towards reducing commitments if conditions do not change.

Pointing to the new two-month opportunity for diplomacy, the high ranking official highlighted that the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran in defending its interests is clear and it is a topic that is debated in all international circles.

Iran's top negotiator, referring to US international isolation, said that many countries, including participants in the international conference, had condemned US unilateralism.

Even many European countries condemn the excessive unilateralism of the United States, and there is a worldwide move today against this unilateralism that is being reinforced every day.

Deputy FM described the JCPOA as a symbol of this global move and said that this issue is the topic of discussion in all international circles.

