Lavrov: US action has not undermined JCPOA

Speaking in the the Non-Proliferation Conference at the Lotte Hotel of Moscow on Friday, he said that Iran has allowed the highest number of inspections among all members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and fulfilled all its obligations under the nuclear agreement, despite US obstruction.

The JCPOA; an agreement that everyone thought was a great breakthorough, is today in a state where only the dignity of fifth member of the Security Council (US) is under question.

He said Washington's status is now undermined because other JCPOA signatories want to keep the agreement while it is only the US which goes its own way.

Lavrov noted that in order to maintain a nuclear agreement, all responsibilities must be shared among all members of the agreement.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs arrived in Moscow on Friday to attend the International Conference on Non-Proliferation (Nuclear Energy, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation).

Abbas Araghchi will represent Iran at the conference and also in a special panel on Iran's nuclear deal where he will describe the latest situation of the nuclear deal signed between Iran and six world powers in 2015 known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The International Conference on Nuclear Non-Proliferation (Nuclear Energy - Disarmament and Non-Proliferation) is one of the main event focusing on nuclear issues. Starting today, it will be held in Moscow for three days with participation of 40 countries and 250 international figures.

The panel also includes Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmidt, and the Director General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Arms Control and Disarmament Department Fu Kong.

According to the official website of the conference, "The Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (Nuclear Energy, Disarmament, Nonproliferation) is one of the world's largest forums on nuclear issues."

"Since its inception in 2010, the MNC has gained prominence as a leading platform where officials, diplomats and members of the expert community from all stakeholder countries can engage in a constructive dialogue, present their views and findings, and share ideas during plenary sessions and on the sidelines of the event."

"The 2019 MNC will host up to 250 participants from over 40 countries, as well as from key international organizations in the field (CTBTO, IAEA, UNODA)."

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish