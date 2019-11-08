Iran's National Soccer Team in Jordan on Tuesday

Iran's national football team is due to face Iraq in the fourth round of next week's qualifying group stage of the 2020 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Asian Cup in China.

While there is no word yet on Mark Wilmotz, the Iraqi national team camp is set to arrive on Saturday amid Jordanian officials' welcome in the country and five days before the clash with Iran in the venue to provide the ground for competition. On the other hand, however, the caravan of the National Soccer Team will arrive in Jordan on Tuesday and will have only one training session before the match against Iraq.

The Iranian Football Federation will apply for the invited players visa and visa will be issued soon. Iraq is also well prepared to take full advantage of hosting in a third country.

