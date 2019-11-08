Iran discusses economic cooperation with Russia

The discussion took place during a telephone conversation between ministers of Energy of Iran and Russia, as the chairmen of the two countries' joint commission on economic and trade cooperation on Friday.

The Russian Energy Ministry announced on Friday that "Reza Ardakanian" and "Alexander Novak" discussed a wide range of issues of economic cooperation, trade and investment.

Heads of the Joint Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation between Iran and Russia exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and industry.

Cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Joint Commission on the development of rising trade between the two countries is evident, Novak said in a telephone call.

The Russian energy minister said our trade in January to August 2019 totaled $ 1,470 million, up 25.8 percent from the same period last year.

We believe that intensive cooperation aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries should continue to be developed, he said.

