Araghchi in Russia for non-proliferation conference

Abbas Araghchi will represent Iran at the conference and also in a special panel on Iran's nuclear deal where he will describe the latest situation of the nuclear deal signed between Iran and six world powers in 2015 known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The International Conference on Nuclear Non-Proliferation (Nuclear Energy - Disarmament and Non-Proliferation) is one of the main event focusing on nuclear issues. Starting today, it will be held in Moscow for three days with participation of 40 countries and 250 international figures.

The panel also includes Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmidt, and the Director General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Arms Control and Disarmament Department Fu Kong.

According to the official website of the conference, "The Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (Nuclear Energy, Disarmament, Nonproliferation) is one of the world's largest forums on nuclear issues."

"Since its inception in 2010, the MNC has gained prominence as a leading platform where officials, diplomats and members of the expert community from all stakeholder countries can engage in a constructive dialogue, present their views and findings, and share ideas during plenary sessions and on the sidelines of the event."

"The 2019 MNC will host up to 250 participants from over 40 countries, as well as from key international organizations in the field (CTBTO, IAEA, UNODA)."

