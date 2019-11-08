Iran, Uruguay sign MoU on education, technology cooperation

The memorandum was signed by Uruguay's Minister of Education and Culture Maria Julio Munioz and Iranian Ambassador to Uruguay Abolfazl Pasandideh on behalf of Iran's Minister of Science, Research and Technology.

Exchange of professors and researchers, conducting joint research programs in the field of science, holding joint specialized scientific committees and holding courses on teaching Persian and Spanish language and culture in academic centers of the two countries are among the most important points of understanding between the two countries.

At the signing ceremony, the Minister of Education and Culture of Uruguay, while hailing Iran's honorable history and referring to Iran's capabilities in the fields of science and technology, called for Uruguay taking advantage of Iran's scientific capabilities.

Referring to the 117-year history of bilateral relations, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran considered Uruguay a long-standing and trusted friendship for Iran and reaffirmed our country's readiness to strengthen scientific, research and technological cooperation between the two countries.



