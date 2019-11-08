Nov 8, 2019, 7:49 AM
Foreign investment attraction up by 20 percent

Tehran, Nov 8, IRNA – Finance Minister Farhad Dejpasand said on Thursday that foreign investment attraction in Iran over the past seven and half months (March 21-Novemeber 6) registered an increase of 20 percent compared to the figure for the corresponding period of last year.

Addressing a local ceremony in the city of Galogah, eastern Mazandaran, he said, "The situation reveals that we can and all should help to do away with the conditions to improve public well-being."

Despite all difficulties, the government has managed to minimize investment risk, he said, noting that the state and private sectors have helped to shield the economy against threats.

Putting Iran's share from global population and area at 1.2 percent, Dejpasand said that its share from economy should not be less than this.

"We have to export and bring in foreign currency and address the problems to gain our share from global market," he said.

