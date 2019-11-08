Foreign investment attraction up by 20 percent

Addressing a local ceremony in the city of Galogah, eastern Mazandaran, he said, "The situation reveals that we can and all should help to do away with the conditions to improve public well-being."

Despite all difficulties, the government has managed to minimize investment risk, he said, noting that the state and private sectors have helped to shield the economy against threats.

Putting Iran's share from global population and area at 1.2 percent, Dejpasand said that its share from economy should not be less than this.

"We have to export and bring in foreign currency and address the problems to gain our share from global market," he said.

