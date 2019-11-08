IAEA says to continue consultations with Iran

A statement released by the official spokesperson of the entity said, "The IAEA does not go into details in public about such matters, but based on the information available to us, the Agency does not agree with Iran’s characterization of the situation involving the inspector, who was carrying out official safeguards duties in Iran."

Last week, officials of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) did not let one of the inspectors to Natanz enrichment site and the IAEA announced the reason behind the move may be worrisome over having suspicious materials.

AEOI announced late on Wednesday the IAEA inspector was prevented from entering Natanz Enrichment Complex due to concerns over carrying suspicious materials.

According to AEOI, all the stuff carried by the IAEA inspectors is controlled when entering any of the nuclear sites.

When the IAEA inspector who was a woman was being controlled, the equipment control section showed warning sign and she was not permitted to enter the site.

In its report the AEOI urged the IAEA to maintain cooperation in investigating this issue and it has also accepted Iran's request.

As a result, the IAEA inspector left her mission unfinished and returned to Vienna.

