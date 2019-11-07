Security of nuclear facilities not negotiable: Envoy

After attending a special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, Kazem Gharib Abadi told reporters on Thursday that he had presented a full report on the timing of events that took place from the inspector's entrance to the Natanz nuclear site to his exit from the country and said Iran has security concerns in this regard.

There is no question of violating the benefits and safety of the IAEA inspectors here and we did not violate their rights, he added.

Gharibabadi added that we are aware of our rights and obligations in this area, but when the inspector was at the Natanz facility, our detectors identified that the inspector could carry dangerous materials with him.

He went on to say that after that, several steps were taken and the detector was not used once but in different environments it was used.

Iranian ambassador noted that this issue is under investigation by the Agency and noted that he told Board of Governors’ members, given the history of the sabotage at Iran’s nuclear facilities, we will not compromise under any circumstances the national security or the safety and security of nuclear facilities and we urge the Agency to cooperate with us to conduct a thorough investigation.

He added that of course, the Agency has informed "us in a written letter that it is ready to cooperate with us in the process of investigation and this is something that has been welcomed by us".

