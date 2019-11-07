SNSC’s secretary warns US, Europe not to continue course of past

They if the US and European countries continue the current process with the hope of Iran’s retreat, they will have no achievement but regret. The trust between the government and the people is essential for the stability of national security, and the judiciary has an important and unique role to play in building and consolidating that trust, Ali Shamkhani said on Thursday.

The independence of the judge and the ineffectiveness of political, party and political currents and approaches are part of the inevitable and important requirements of judicial system activity, he added.

He called the US goal of pursuing a strategy of maximum pressure to shake the will and faith of a strong and arrogant resistance front, adding that the United States is using the fourth generation of war equipment to try to create fatigue and erosion in the power structures of independent states.

Today's situation in Iraq and Lebanon and the US, as well as its allies' efforts to exploit economic and social demands of a group of Iraqi and Lebanese citizens to create insecurity and instability are also being pursued on the basis of fourth-generation war indicators, he said.

