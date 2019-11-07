South Korea working to develop ties with Iran

Zia Hashimi, Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), on Thursday during a meeting with the South Korean President, noted the heightened relations between the two countries after the presidency of Moon Jae In flourished in economic, political, and cultural perspectives, but after Donald Trump came to power in the US, the ties between Iran and Korea were also affected.

Hashemi stressed that given that South Korea is an independent and powerful country, one can expect Tehran and Seoul to be able to move forward in developing their relations.

The IRNA chief also called Trump's policies that disrupted international relations and trade war a very improper policy.

In response, South Korean President Moon Jae-In also confirmed Hashemi's remarks and noted on the Tehran-Seoul deal, that we are working to develop Iran-South Korea relations and I personally hope to witness the expansion of bilateral relations.

The President of South Korea stressed that he is optimistic about the development of relations between the two countries.

Zia Hashemi spoke with Moon Jae-In during a meeting of some Asian news agency executives with the South Korean president on the sidelines of the OANA General Assembly in Seoul.

Hashemi also met with executives at a number of news agencies and media across Asia and Oceania on Thursday and consulted on practical ways to expand IRNA's cooperation with the media.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish