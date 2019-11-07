UNIDO ready for more joint projects with Iran

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Secretary General Li Yong met and held talks with Iran’s Deputy for Education, Research and Technology at the Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry Barat Qobadian on Thursday.

The two discussed joint projects, adding that UNIDO is willing to cooperate with Iran in many other joint proposals and projects.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of UNIDO 18th General Conference Industry 2030, Innovate, Connect, Transform Our Future in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UNIDO is currently undertaking projects to generate employment for the youth, contain climate change and other issues in Iran.

