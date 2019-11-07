Iran to return to uranium enrichment level before 2015 deal

“With new machines that were put into place in the third phase of reduction of nuclear commitments, there won’t be any mixture of waste and other products, pushing the country’s nuclear energy production to 2,600 Su. Our capacity will increase gradually. In total, there will be 9,500 Sus of nuclear energy which is the same level before the nuclear deal of 2015,” said Behrouz Kamalvandi, Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Thursday.

Iran further reduced its nuclear commitments on Thursday in response to European passive actions in the wake of US sanctions.

He mentioned that Iran’s nuclear capacity before the JCPOA was 1000 Sus, adding that new machines will help increase this capacity.

