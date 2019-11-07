FIFA: Infantino planning Iran visit to watch matches with female fans

Infantino recently wrote to the Iranian football federation expressing his intention to travel to Iran and watch a game with women present, according to a source.

For the first time in 40 years, several thousand women were able to watch Iran's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cambodia on Oct 10 at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

FIFA, which sent a delegation to that game, said it was looking "more than ever towards a future when all girls and women wishing to attend football matches in Iran will be free to do so, and in a safe environment".

Another source said that world football's governing body hopes the process of allowing women into Iranian stadiums will be "prolonged, not stopped and not reversed".

A FIFA delegation will have to go to Tehran in advance to prepare for Infantino's visit.

