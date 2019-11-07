Nov 7, 2019, 5:30 PM
Iran rejects European allegations that it wants to withdraw from nuclear deal

Bushehr, Nov 7, IRNA - Iran says it doesn’t intend to violate the nuclear deal but to do whatever is in the interests of the Iranian nation.

Iran doesn’t want to violate terms of the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said Iranian president’s chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi on Thursday. 

He added that the Iranian nation has withstood the US pressures despite all the problems caused by such coercive economic measures. 

Iran took the fourth step of reducing its commitments on Thursday in response to the European’s lack of action to live up to their commitments.

The Europeans have said that Iran wants to leave the JCPOA but that’s not what we want to do, said the Iranian official, adding that the Iranian actions are reversible in case the Europeans return to their commitments. 

