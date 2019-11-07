Minister says Iran-Iraq bonds unshakable

The high-ranking official added that over three million Iranian pilgrims took part in Arbaeen rally in Iraq this year.

He said that the ceremony was indicative of the strong religious affinities between the two nations.

The enemies are seeking to divide the Muslim countries while friendship among them is deep-rooted and unbreakable, the minister underscored.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in modern Iraq after they refused allegiance to the tyrant Yazid.

Every year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world flock to Iraq in the weeks leading to Arbaeen and walk toward Karbala on foot to pay tribute to the third Imam.

7129**1416

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish