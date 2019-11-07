Iran criticizes UN on issuing illogical resolutions

Heading a high-ranking human rights delegation, Larijani left for Geneva on Tuesday accompanied by representatives of the three branches of government.

He held a meeting with a number of enthusiasts of human rights in Iran's mission in Geneva on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Larijani said that Iran intends to promote cooperation with the human rights international mechanisms.

Criticizing the UN for issuing an anti-Iran irrational resolution each year, he said that this is not human rights at all, as the country which has seen an election every year and is considered a democratic country does not deserve such a selective approach.

Referring to the significance of cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and UN human rights rapporteurs, he invited three of them to visit Iran.

He also criticized performance of Human Rights Rapporteur of the UN Javid Rahman, saying that his actions are against principles of reporting.

Iran has complained against him to stand accountable for his action, Larijani added.

Responding to a question, he said that torture is forbidden based on the Iranian law and confession under duress is not valid, too.

Settlement of the issues prior to the hearings, educating the society and rehabilitating the criminals are among the innovations of the Iranian law, he said.

Director of the Geneva Human Rights Academy Marco Sassoli and Mohammad Ali Al-Nasour who is in charge of technical capacities of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also attended the meeting.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish