Turlykhanov made the remarks in a letter to Head of Iran wrestling federation Ali Reza Dabir.

Iranian squad won 122 points to rank first with 25 points in 63, 72 and 130-kg weight categories.

Iranian wrestlers with 3 gold and 3 bronze ranked first in the U23 Senior World Championships in Hungary.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish