CBI Chief vows continuation of stability in Forex market

In his message which was released in Instagram, Hemmati said due to CBI's currency policies, role of non-oil exporters and the central bank management for controlling the Forex market, we will observe facilitating imports demands and making the Forex rate more logical.

I have repeatedly emphasized that in sanction era, some political factors also have minor impact on currency fluctuations, and the seemingly positive and negative news can partly affect the currency market, he noted

He noted the fact that whatever he said about reinforcing the national currency does not deny the impact of cruel sanctions on the value of the national currency, the level of prices and the vulnerable people.

