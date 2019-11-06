UN chief urges JCPOA parties to abide by commitments

"We have, obviously, seen and the Secretary‑General is aware of the announcement made by the President of Iran regarding centrifuges," Dujarric said in a press conference.

"The Secretary‑General has consistently reiterated that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) represents a major achievement in nuclear non‑proliferation and diplomacy and has contributed to regional and international peace and security," he added.

"He [António Guterres] reiterates his call to JCPOA participants to abide fully by their respective commitments under the agreement and on all other Member States to continue to support the agreement," he noted.

"The Security Council has a process and a mandate to discuss the JCPOA. We’ll see what the members of the Council decide. I think any step that moves us away from the JCPOA is a serious step," Dujarric stressed.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message referred to Iran's 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments and said gas injection to 1044 centrifuges will start on Wednesday.

"Thanks to US policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation," he added.

Meanwhile, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that The process of injecting gas to centrifuges in Fordow will start at midnight and will take a few hours to get to a stable point.

Based on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six world powers in 2015, Iran was not supposed to carry out enrichment in Fordow, he said, adding that the enrichment process has various steps the first of which is the transfer of materials and in the second step it should be connected to feeding lines.

