Russia blames US for JCPOA current situation

Addressing a joint press conference with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, Lavrov said Russia is seriously concerned about the current situation of the nuclear accord known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He added that this concern started when the US pulled out of the JCPOA.

Washington has urged other countries not to give what belongs to Iran based on the JCPOA and more surprisingly that it wants Iran to comply with all its commitments and receive nothing in return.

He also referred to US pressures on European countries in the JCPOA, saying it seems that the European states under the pressure of the US are trying to accuse Iran of creating such conditions for the nuclear deal.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message referred to Iran's 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments and said gas injection to 1044 centrifuges will start on Wednesday.

"Thanks to US policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation," he added.

In line with the order issued by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) UF6 cylinder was installed in Fordow under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

Under an international nuclear deal in 2015, which put an end to the Iranian controversial nuclear issue, Iran agreed to reduce the purity of its enriched uranium to 3 percent.

Following the withdrawal of Washington from the Iranian nuclear deal in May last year, Tehran has declared that it would reconsider its approach to the deal, if other signatories fail to guarantee Iran's benefits from the accord.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish