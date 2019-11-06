OANA meeting kicks off in Seoul

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of OANA meeting, Mayor of Seoul, South Korean capital city, Park Won-soon said that formed in 1961, OANA is the biggest media organization in Asia today.

Highlighting the role of news agencies, he said that in addition to impacting public opinion and function of elites, they play a crucial role in general diplomacy and event relations among the cities.

On the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of OANA Meeting, Managing Director of IRNA Seyyed Zia Hashemi shared views on promoting bilateral relations with directors of various media outlets, including Yonhap (South Korea), EEP (Australia), Antara (Indonesia), Bernama (Malaysia), Kazinform (Kazakhstan), AKP (Cambodia) and RSS (Nepal).

IRNA is one of the 13 members of OANA Executive Board. It hosted the 43rd Meeting of OANA Executive Board in Tehran last year.

OANA General Assembly will take place at Lotte Hotel Seoul on Friday, bringing together representatives from 43 member news agencies in 35 Asia-Pacific countries, including Xinhua News Agency from China, Japan's Kyodo News and the Information Telegraph Agency of Russia (Itar-Tass).

Yonhap was chosen to replace Azertac of Azerbaijan as new OANA chair at the 16th OANA General Assembly in 2016.

Yonhap will chair OANA for the first time since joining the organization more than 30 years ago, apparently reflecting the status of Yonhap News and South Korea in the global media community.

OANA, which was formed in 1961 on the initiative of UNESCO to promote regional news exchanges, has held its general assembly every three years.

