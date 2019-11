A company official Masoumeh Asgharzadeh told IRNA on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran Airlines (Homa) will resume its flights to the country in response to requests by Iranians living abroad.

Therefore, Tehran-Rome-Tehran flights will be operated every Monday and Thursday, she said.

Currently, Homa flies to the Italian city of Milan every Tuesday and Friday.

