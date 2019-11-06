IAEA BoG to discuss Iran Thursday

“Board discussions are expected to include: Report of the Acting Director General on safeguards matters in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” IAEA website reported on Wednesday.

One of the IAEA spokespersons had earlier announced that the agency’s inspectors are in Iran to present report of the related activities.

In line with the order issued by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) UF6 cylinder was installed in Fordow under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that the process of injecting gas to centrifuges in Fordow will start at midnight and will take a few hours to get to a stable point.

Kamalvandi also said that by Saturday when the IAEA inspectors are due in Iran, Tehran has already completed about 4.5% of the enrichment process.

Based on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six world powers in 2015, Iran was not supposed to carry out enrichment in Fordow, he said, adding that the enrichment process has various steps the first of which is the transfer of materials and in the second step it should be connected to feeding lines.

9376**1424

