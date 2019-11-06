AEOI: Iran to start gas injection to centrifuges at midnight, Wednesday

Kamalvandi also said that by Saturday when the IAEA inspectors are due in Iran, Iran has already completed about 4.5% of the enrichment process.

He added that the 2800 kg cylinder including about 2000 kg uranium hexafluoride (UF6) has been transferred from Natanz to Fordow Enrichment Plant.

Based on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six world powers in 2015, Iran was not supposed to carry out enrichment in Fordow, he said, adding that the enrichment process has various steps the first of which is the transfer of materials and in the second step it should be connected to feeding lines.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to in a message declared Iran's decision to take the 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments, saying gas injection to 1044 centrifuges will start today.

"Thanks to US policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation," he added.

Under an international nuclear deal in 2015, which put an end to the Iranian controversial nuclear issue, Iran agreed to reduce the purity of its enriched uranium to 3 percent.

Following the withdrawal of Washington from the Iranian nuclear deal in May last year, Tehran has declared that it would reconsider its approach to the deal, if other signatories fail to guarantee Iran's benefits from the accord.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish