Rouhani declares start of gas injection to 1044 centrifuges

"Iran’s 4th step in reducing its commitments under the JCPOA by injecting gas to 1044 centrifuges begins today," Rouhani wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Thanks to US policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation," he added.

President Rouhani sent the above message by retweeting his May 8 message saying: "Starting today, Iran does not keep its enriched uranium and produced heavy water limited. The EU/E3+2 will face Iran's further actions if they can not fulfill their obligations within the next 60 days and secure Iran's interests. Win-Win conditions will be accepted."

In line with the order issued by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) UF6 cylinder was installed in Fordow under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

Under an international nuclear deal in 2015, which put an end to the Iranian controversial nuclear issue, Iran agreed to reduce the purity of its enriched uranium to 3 percent.

Following the withdrawal of Washington from the Iranian nuclear deal in May last year, Tehran has declared that it would reconsider its approach to the deal, if other signatories fail to guarantee Iran's benefits from the accord.

Earlier, Rouhani had announced Iran will take the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA as of November 6.

Iran's 4th step like the three previous ones will be revocable if it sees other parties too comply with the deal, the President said.

