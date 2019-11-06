Iran feeds 2000kg UF6 into Fordow Enrichment Plant

In line with the order issued by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) UF6 cylinder was installed in Fordow under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

Under an international nuclear deal in 2015, which put an end to the Iranian controversial nuclear issue, Iran agreed to reduce the purity of its enriched uranium to 3 percent.

Following the withdrawal of Washington from the Iranian nuclear deal in May last year, Tehran has declared that it would reconsider its approach to the deal, if other signatories fail to guarantee Iran's benefits from the accord.

Meanwhile, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday that Iran has sent a letter to the IAEA to notify them on Tehran's decision to further scale back nuclear deal commitments by injecting gas into Fordow facility.

On Tuesday, President Rouhani announced Iran will take the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA as of November 6.

Iran's 4th step like the three previous ones will be revocable if it sees other parties too comply with the deal, the President said.

Meanwhile, Rouhani noted, Iran states that the country's new activities will be under supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

