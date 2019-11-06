Russia urges US to stop illegal oil sanctions on Iran

“In order to save #JCPOA all participants should fulfill their commitments- both nuclear and economic,” The Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: “US in its turn should at least stop to interfere with illegal attempts to establish oil embargo.”

“A solution which is easy to formulate but extremely difficult to implement,” he noted.

“Further deviations of Iran from #JCPOA are quite predictable,” he said adding: “Tehran is sticked to its declared decision to take another set of measures every 2 months.”

“Survivability of nuclear deal dictates the need for urgent efforts to restore balance between its nuclear and economic parts,” he reiterated.

President Hassan Rouhani announced Iran will take the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA as of November 6.

Iran's 4th step like the three previous ones will be revocable if it sees other parties comply with the deal, the President said.

Meanwhile, Rouhani noted, Iran states that the country's new activities will be under supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi, too, said on Tuesday that Iran has sent a letter to the IAEA to notify them on Tehran's decision to further scale back nuclear deal commitments by injecting gas into Fordow facility.

In its letter, the Islamic Republic of Iran made it clear that it will begin the UF6 gas feeding at the Fordow facility on Wednesday and asked the IAEA inspectors to monitor the process by visiting the facility at specified times.

