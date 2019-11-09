Hormuz Peace Endeavour, Iran's pragmatism to bring security to Persian Gulf region

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced Hormuz Peace Endeavour at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September in a bid to bring back peace and security to the strategic region.

After that, the Iranian government has sent letters to the southern Arab states in the Persian Gulf to seize the opportunity to reduce tensions with Iran and provide free maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The move shows how serious Iran is in ending differences with its neighbors.

The HOPE Coalition is an answer to the US move to create a global coalition to escort oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The presence of the US and its allies in the Middle East is the main source of tensions there like the events that are taking place in Iraq and Lebanon these days.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain seem to be keen on establishing a dialogue with Iran as King Bin Salman has said that Riyadh wants to settle differences through dialogue.

Pakistan and Iraq have also taken measures to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

What’s clear is that Riyadh needs to come forward and establish talks with Iran which has an initiative in its hands.

