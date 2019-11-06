Greek FM calls for preserving JCPOA

Speaking in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Greece Ahmad Naderi, Dendias noted that the JCPOA was signed between Iran and P5+1 in 2015 and was turned into and international document after being presented to the United Nations Security Council.

He said Greece together with other EU member states supported Iran deal which will benefit all.

He described relations between two countries as historic and friendly, saying Iran and Greece will be able to develop relations based on these historic background.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Dendias referred to the JCPOA as a way to solve current issues and expressed hope for removing obstacles on the way of promoting relations.

Meanwhile, Naderi pointed to long-standing traditional relations between Iran and Greece as two major civilizations, saying Iran is ready for boosting cooperation with Greece in political, cultural, economic and parliamentary fields.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message advised Europeans to abide by regulations, saying then Iran will reverse.

"Our response to US #EconomicTerrorism & blackmail is opposite of what @realDonaldTrump was led to believe," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: "Our 4th step to suspend a #JCPOA provision is foreseen in Para 36 as remedy to US+E3 violations."

President Hassan Rouhani announced Iran will take the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA as of November 6.

Iran's 4th step like the three previous ones will be revocable if it sees other parties comply with the deal, the President said.

Meanwhile, Rouhani noted, Iran states that the country's new activities will be under supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish