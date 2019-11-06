Indian investors ready for electrifying Tehran-Tabriz train

Javad Rahmati told IRNA on Wednesday, "If the investors accept risk of investment, we are ready for cooperation with them based on build-operate-transfer (BOT)."

Commenting on the project to be undertaken by the Indians, he said that if it is implemented, the train will have a speed over 250 kilometers per hour. Then it will take less than three hours to travel from Tabriz to Tehran.

He further noted that necessary studies on the investments should be conducted in near future.

Foreign investors' affordability is examined by Foreign Ministry and Indian investors have obtained initial approvals, Rahmati said.

Seventh Rabe Rashidi of Innovation and Technology Exhibition (Rinotex) opened on Monday and will continue until November 8.

